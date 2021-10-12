Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

