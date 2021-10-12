Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,569 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

