Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,691 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

