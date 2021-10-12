Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 115,637 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,637 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

