Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,592 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,398,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $637.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $617.56 and its 200-day moving average is $625.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

