Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Bilibili by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 4.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

BILI opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

