Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,209 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

