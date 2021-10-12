Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,274 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.