Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Raised to C$2.00

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QST. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QST stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$39.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

