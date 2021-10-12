QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,033. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $939.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $91,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

