R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $6.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 503,755 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.70.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 426,843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.