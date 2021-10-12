R. R. Donnelley & Sons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 28,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,876% compared to the average volume of 726 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 32,660,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,405. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $478.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

