Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Cap of $43.02 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00291095 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

