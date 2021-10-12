Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 1,850 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $17,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGMA stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. State Street Corp bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.