Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.51

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 2416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPID. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

