Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.27 million and $1,159.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.