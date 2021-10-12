Raydium Hits Market Capitalization of $682.77 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Raydium has a total market cap of $682.77 million and approximately $126.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00017019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00123286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.68 or 1.00131438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.01 or 0.06174315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,282,981 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

