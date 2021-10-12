Raymond James Analysts Give Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) a C$63.00 Price Target

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) received a C$63.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.80. 495,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$19.42 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.73.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

