Raymond James Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Market Perform

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,716,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 591,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

