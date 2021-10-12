Raymond James Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$73.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.63.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.72 on Tuesday, reaching C$65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6217221 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

