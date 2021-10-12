Raymond James Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.29.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.10. 1,237,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,943. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.