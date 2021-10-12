Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $311,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,370,000 after buying an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,831. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

