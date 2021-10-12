Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.87 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $425,633.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

