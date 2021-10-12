RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,834 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.62% of RBC Bearings worth $283,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

ROLL opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.