RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.20. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 130,033 shares changing hands.

RCMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of 305.65 and a beta of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

