Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLNCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY):

10/11/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/28/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/17/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/16/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/16/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/13/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/24/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

8/18/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 186,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Glencore plc has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

