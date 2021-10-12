Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Youdao (DAO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Youdao (NYSE: DAO) recently:

10/6/2021 – Youdao was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

10/4/2021 – Youdao was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

9/30/2021 – Youdao was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

9/27/2021 – Youdao was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

9/23/2021 – Youdao was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

9/3/2021 – Youdao was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Youdao was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.40 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

Shares of NYSE DAO remained flat at $$13.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,755. Youdao, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Youdao Inc alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Youdao by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.