Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vivendi (VIVHY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2021 – Vivendi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/8/2021 – Vivendi was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2021 – Vivendi had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Vivendi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/1/2021 – Vivendi had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/29/2021 – Vivendi was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Vivendi is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Vivendi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

9/22/2021 – Vivendi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/22/2021 – Vivendi was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2021 – Vivendi had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/18/2021 – Vivendi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Vivendi SE has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

