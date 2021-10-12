Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CRH (CRH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CRH (NYSE: CRH) recently:

10/4/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/28/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/27/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/21/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

9/3/2021 – CRH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/31/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/25/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

8/18/2021 – CRH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 50,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CRH by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 88,795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

