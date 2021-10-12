Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Swisscom (SCMWY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) recently:

10/7/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/28/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2021 – Swisscom is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Swisscom had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/25/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SCMWY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 7,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom AG has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

