Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acuity Brands (AYI)

10/12/2021 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $163.00.

10/7/2021 – Acuity Brands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $184.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $212.00 to $209.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Acuity Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/31/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $207.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,049. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $209.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

