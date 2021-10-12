Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

10/7/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

8/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 79,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,096. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

