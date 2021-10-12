Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW):

10/7/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

9/9/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

8/25/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

