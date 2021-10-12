Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,750. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.80 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 314,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

