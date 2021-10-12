Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/11/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.
- 9/28/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/28/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE PEG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.49. 28,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,047. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
