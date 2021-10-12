Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

9/28/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/28/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.49. 28,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,047. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

