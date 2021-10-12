Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO):

10/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

8/25/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

8/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

RIO traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. 148,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

