Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,483 ($71.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The firm has a market cap of £39.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,680.74. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.