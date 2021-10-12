Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCRUY stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 121,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Recruit has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

