Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 3,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

