Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 1,262,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,659,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 264.75% and a negative return on equity of 579.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

