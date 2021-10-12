RED (RED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,116.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $485,222.48 and $3,116.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00309993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000090 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

