Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,848.36 or 1.00261673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.21 or 0.00494063 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

