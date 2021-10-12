RedFOX Labs Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00206431 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00126034 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.