Reflexer Ungovernance Token Tops One Day Volume of $822,605.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $275.25 or 0.00493433 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $822,605.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,801.81 or 1.00033690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,581 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.