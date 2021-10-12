Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.40% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $199,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.31. 8,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

