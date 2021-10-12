Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $571.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $571.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

REGN stock opened at $546.26 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.37 and its 200-day moving average is $560.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Simplex Trading boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

