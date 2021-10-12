REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 5.4%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 4,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 424,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 11.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

