Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

