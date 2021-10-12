Reinvent Technology Partners Y Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,940 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,359% compared to the average volume of 133 put options.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,543. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTPY. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,339,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,560,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,368,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,088,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

