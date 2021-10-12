Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RYMDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 11,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Relay Medical has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Medical in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

